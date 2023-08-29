News & Insights

Markets
WY

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weyerhaeuser, Nelnet and Tradeweb Markets

August 29, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), and Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/15/23, Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/15/23, and Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of WY's recent stock price of $32.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Weyerhaeuser Co to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when WY shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for NNI to open 0.28% lower in price and for TW to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WY, NNI, and TW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):

WY+Dividend+History+Chart

Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):

NNI+Dividend+History+Chart

Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):

TW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Weyerhaeuser Co, 1.13% for Nelnet Inc, and 0.42% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently off about 0.4%, Nelnet Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OFC
 ARTW Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NKX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WY
NNI
TW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.