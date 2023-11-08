Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestRock, Kinetik Holdings and Delek US Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK), Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK), and Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 11/21/23, Kinetik Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/22/23, and Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/20/23. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $37.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when WRK shares open for trading on 11/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for KNTK to open 2.09% lower in price and for DK to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRK, KNTK, and DK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK):



Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK):



Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for WestRock Co, 8.38% for Kinetik Holdings Inc, and 3.65% for Delek US Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently up about 0.5%, Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Delek US Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

