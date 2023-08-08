Ex-Dividend Reminder: Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Masco Corp. and Louisiana-Pacific Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4714 on 8/25/23, Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 8/28/23, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/25/23. As a percentage of WLKP's recent stock price of $23.20, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when WLKP shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for MAS to open 0.48% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLKP, MAS, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.13% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP, 1.92% for Masco Corp., and 1.50% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.7%, Masco Corp. shares are down about 1.4%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

