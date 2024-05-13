Ex-Dividend Reminder: Western Alliance Bancorporation, Affiliated Managers Group and Zions Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/31/24, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 5/30/24, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 5/23/24. As a percentage of WAL's recent stock price of $63.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when WAL shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMG to open 0.01% lower in price and for ZION to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAL, AMG, and ZION, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Western Alliance Bancorporation, 0.03% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., and 3.70% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A..

In Monday trading, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently up about 0.1%, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

