Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Vistra and Bank First

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/20/23, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), and Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/7/23, Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.204 on 6/30/23, and Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/5/23. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $79.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 6/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for VST to open 0.80% lower in price and for BFC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, VST, and BFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 3.21% for Vistra Corp, and 1.34% for Bank First Corp.

In Friday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, Vistra Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Bank First Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

