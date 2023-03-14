Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Altius Minerals and Ferguson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/23, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Altius Minerals Corp (Symbol: ATUSF), and Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/4/23, Altius Minerals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/31/23, and Ferguson PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 5/5/23. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $73.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 3/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for ATUSF to open 0.49% lower in price and for FERG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, ATUSF, and FERG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Altius Minerals Corp (Symbol: ATUSF):



Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 1.97% for Altius Minerals Corp, and 2.23% for Ferguson PLC.

In Tuesday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently up about 1.6%, Altius Minerals Corp shares are up about 1.7%, and Ferguson PLC shares are trading flat on the day.

