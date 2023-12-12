News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wesco International, Textron and Installed Building Products

December 12, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), and Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wesco International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/29/23, Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/1/24, and Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/31/23. As a percentage of WCC's recent stock price of $166.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Wesco International, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when WCC shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for TXT to open 0.03% lower in price and for IBP to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WCC, TXT, and IBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC):

WCC+Dividend+History+Chart

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):

TXT+Dividend+History+Chart

Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):

IBP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for Wesco International, Inc., 0.10% for Textron Inc, and 0.81% for Installed Building Products Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.4%, Textron Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Installed Building Products Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

