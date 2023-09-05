Ex-Dividend Reminder: WesBanco, Uniti Group and United Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/23, WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), and United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/2/23, Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/22/23, and United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/2/23. As a percentage of WSBC's recent stock price of $26.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of WesBanco Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when WSBC shares open for trading on 9/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for UNIT to open 2.68% lower in price and for UBSI to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSBC, UNIT, and UBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.34% for WesBanco Inc, 10.71% for Uniti Group Inc, and 4.74% for United Bankshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, WesBanco Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and United Bankshares Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Also see:

