Ex-Dividend Reminder: WesBanco, TELUS and Rogers Communications

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), and Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/3/23, TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3511 on 1/3/23, and Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of WSBC's recent stock price of $38.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of WesBanco Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when WSBC shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for TU to open 1.65% lower in price and for RCI to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSBC, TU, and RCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for WesBanco Inc, 6.59% for TELUS Corp, and 4.28% for Rogers Communications Inc.

In Tuesday trading, WesBanco Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, TELUS Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

