Ex-Dividend Reminder: Werner Enterprises, Republic Services and Air Products & Chemicals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/22, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/17/23, Republic Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 1/13/23, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 2/13/23. As a percentage of WERN's recent stock price of $41.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when WERN shares open for trading on 12/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for RSG to open 0.38% lower in price and for APD to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WERN, RSG, and APD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG):



Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Werner Enterprises, Inc., 1.51% for Republic Services Inc, and 2.07% for Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Republic Services Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.