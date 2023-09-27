Ex-Dividend Reminder: Werner Enterprises, Preformed Line Products and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/23, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), Preformed Line Products Co. (Symbol: PLPC), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/18/23, Preformed Line Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/20/23, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of WERN's recent stock price of $38.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when WERN shares open for trading on 9/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for PLPC to open 0.12% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WERN, PLPC, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



Preformed Line Products Co. (Symbol: PLPC):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Werner Enterprises, Inc., 0.50% for Preformed Line Products Co., and 0.17% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Preformed Line Products Co. shares are off about 0.2%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

