Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wendy's, Perdoceo Education and Monarch Casino & Resort

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO), and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/23, Perdoceo Education Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/15/23, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of WEN's recent stock price of $19.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Wendy's Co to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when WEN shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRDO to open 0.63% lower in price and for MCRI to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEN, PRDO, and MCRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO):



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.19% for Wendy's Co, 2.52% for Perdoceo Education Corp, and 1.88% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Wendy's Co shares are currently off about 0.6%, Perdoceo Education Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are off about 1% on the day.

