Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wendy's, Group 1 Automotive and Perdoceo Education

February 27, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), and Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/24, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/15/24, and Perdoceo Education Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of WEN's recent stock price of $18.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Wendy's Co to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when WEN shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for GPI to open 0.18% lower in price and for PRDO to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEN, GPI, and PRDO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):

WEN+Dividend+History+Chart

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):

GPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO):

PRDO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.49% for Wendy's Co, 0.71% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., and 2.47% for Perdoceo Education Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Wendy's Co shares are currently off about 0.5%, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Perdoceo Education Corp shares are up about 2% on the day.

