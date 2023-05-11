News & Insights

Markets
WELL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Welltower, Dolby Laboratories and PC Connection

May 11, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/23, Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), and PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 5/23/23, Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/23/23, and PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/2/23. As a percentage of WELL's recent stock price of $78.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Welltower Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when WELL shares open for trading on 5/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for DLB to open 0.32% lower in price and for CNXN to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WELL, DLB, and CNXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):

WELL+Dividend+History+Chart

Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB):

DLB+Dividend+History+Chart

PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):

CNXN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Welltower Inc, 1.26% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, and 0.79% for PC Connection, Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Welltower Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and PC Connection, Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 SGTX Insider Buying
 Interpublic Group of Companies YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TANN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WELL
DLB
CNXN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.