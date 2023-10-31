News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wells Fargo, WSFS Financial and Banner

October 31, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/2/23, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), and Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/1/23, WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/17/23, and Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/13/23. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $39.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 11/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for WSFS to open 0.43% lower in price and for BANR to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFC, WSFS, and BANR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):

WFC+Dividend+History+Chart

WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):

WSFS+Dividend+History+Chart

Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):

BANR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Wells Fargo & Co, 1.71% for WSFS Financial Corp, and 4.55% for Banner Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 0.8%, WSFS Financial Corp shares are trading flat, and Banner Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

