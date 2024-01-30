Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wells Fargo, Norfolk Southern and Westlake Chemical Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/24, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/1/24, Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 2/20/24, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4714 on 2/20/24. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $50.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 2/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for NSC to open 0.57% lower in price and for WLKP to open 1.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFC, NSC, and WLKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.78% for Wells Fargo & Co, 2.27% for Norfolk Southern Corp, and 7.98% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Norfolk Southern Corp shares are up about 1.8%, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

