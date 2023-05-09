Ex-Dividend Reminder: WEC Energy Group, Essential Utilities and Constellation Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/23, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 6/1/23, Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.287 on 6/1/23, and Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.282 on 6/9/23. As a percentage of WEC's recent stock price of $94.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of WEC Energy Group Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when WEC shares open for trading on 5/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for WTRG to open 0.66% lower in price and for CEG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEC, WTRG, and CEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for WEC Energy Group Inc, 2.66% for Essential Utilities Inc, and 1.44% for Constellation Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Essential Utilities Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Constellation Energy Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.