Ex-Dividend Reminder: Webster Financial, Norfolk Southern and Warrior Met Coal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/2/23, Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), and Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/13/23, Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 11/20/23, and Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/10/23. As a percentage of WBS's recent stock price of $37.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Webster Financial Corp to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when WBS shares open for trading on 11/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for NSC to open 0.72% lower in price and for HCC to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBS, NSC, and HCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.25% for Webster Financial Corp, 2.86% for Norfolk Southern Corp, and 0.58% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Webster Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Norfolk Southern Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

