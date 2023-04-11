Ex-Dividend Reminder: WD-40, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold and Quaker Houghton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/23, WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), and Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 4/28/23, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 5/1/23, and Quaker Houghton will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 4/28/23. As a percentage of WDFC's recent stock price of $173.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of WD-40 Co to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when WDFC shares open for trading on 4/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for FCX to open 0.18% lower in price and for KWR to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDFC, FCX, and KWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC):



Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX):



Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for WD-40 Co, 0.73% for Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, and 0.89% for Quaker Houghton.

In Tuesday trading, WD-40 Co shares are currently up about 0.5%, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are up about 2.2%, and Quaker Houghton shares are up about 2% on the day.

