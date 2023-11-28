News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watts Water Technologies, Textainer Group Holdings and Stanley Black & Decker

November 28, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/15/23, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/23, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 12/19/23. As a percentage of WTS's recent stock price of $195.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when WTS shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for TGH to open 0.61% lower in price and for SWK to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTS, TGH, and SWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):

WTS+Dividend+History+Chart

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH):

TGH+Dividend+History+Chart

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):

SWK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, 2.43% for Textainer Group Holdings Ltd, and 3.58% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

