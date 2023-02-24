Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watts Water Technologies, Ingersoll Rand and Clearway Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), and Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/23, Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/24/23, and Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3745 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of WTS's recent stock price of $172.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when WTS shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for IR to open 0.03% lower in price and for CWEN to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTS, IR, and CWEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, 0.14% for Ingersoll Rand Inc, and 4.89% for Clearway Energy Inc.

In Friday trading, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are off about 1%, and Clearway Energy Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

