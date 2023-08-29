Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watts Water Technologies, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and MillerKnoll

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), and MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/15/23, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 10/2/23, and MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of WTS's recent stock price of $185.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when WTS shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for CHRW to open 0.66% lower in price and for MLKN to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTS, CHRW, and MLKN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, 2.63% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and 4.01% for MillerKnoll Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and MillerKnoll Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

