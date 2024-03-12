Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Management, Western Union and Textron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/28/24, Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 3/29/24, and Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of WM's recent stock price of $209.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Waste Management, Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when WM shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for WU to open 1.67% lower in price and for TXT to open 0.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WM, WU, and TXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Waste Management, Inc., 6.69% for Western Union Co, and 0.09% for Textron Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Western Union Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Textron Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

