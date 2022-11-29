Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Management, Sealed Air and Linde

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/16/22, Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/16/22, and Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.17 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of WM's recent stock price of $164.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Waste Management, Inc. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when WM shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for SEE to open 0.39% lower in price and for LIN to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WM, SEE, and LIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):

WM+Dividend+History+Chart

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):

SEE+Dividend+History+Chart

Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):

LIN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for Waste Management, Inc., 1.55% for Sealed Air Corp, and 1.40% for Linde plc.

In Tuesday trading, Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Sealed Air Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Linde plc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

