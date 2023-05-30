Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Management, ManpowerGroup and MillerKnoll

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), and MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/16/23, ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.47 on 6/15/23, and MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 7/15/23. As a percentage of WM's recent stock price of $161.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Waste Management, Inc. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when WM shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for MAN to open 2.03% lower in price and for MLKN to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WM, MAN, and MLKN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Waste Management, Inc., 4.05% for ManpowerGroup Inc, and 5.07% for MillerKnoll Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, ManpowerGroup Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and MillerKnoll Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

