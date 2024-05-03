Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Connections, United Rentals and Landstar System

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/24, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), and Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 5/23/24, United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 5/22/24, and Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $163.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Waste Connections Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when WCN shares open for trading on 5/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for URI to open 0.25% lower in price and for LSTR to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WCN, URI, and LSTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Waste Connections Inc, 0.98% for United Rentals Inc, and 0.75% for Landstar System, Inc..

In Friday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, United Rentals Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Defense Dividend Stocks

 SQ Average Annual Return

 UIL Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.