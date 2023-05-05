Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Connections, Standex International and ArcBest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/23, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI), and ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 5/24/23, Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/25/23, and ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/24/23. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $140.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Waste Connections Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when WCN shares open for trading on 5/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for SXI to open 0.22% lower in price and for ARCB to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WCN, SXI, and ARCB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Waste Connections Inc, 0.89% for Standex International Corp., and 0.55% for ArcBest Corp.

In Friday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Standex International Corp. shares are up about 5.5%, and ArcBest Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

