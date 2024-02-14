Ex-Dividend Reminder: Warrior Met Coal, EQT and Murphy Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), and Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 2/26/24, EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 3/1/24, and Murphy Oil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/4/24. As a percentage of HCC's recent stock price of $59.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when HCC shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for EQT to open 0.46% lower in price and for MUR to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCC, EQT, and MUR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT):



Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Warrior Met Coal Inc, 1.85% for EQT Corp, and 3.15% for Murphy Oil Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, EQT Corp shares are down about 2.4%, and Murphy Oil Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

