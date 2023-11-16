News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Warner Music Group, Horton and Primo Water

November 16, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/23, Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/1/23, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/28/23, and Primo Water Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of WMG's recent stock price of $31.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Warner Music Group Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when WMG shares open for trading on 11/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.23% lower in price and for PRMW to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMG, DHI, and PRMW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):

WMG+Dividend+History+Chart

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):

DHI+Dividend+History+Chart

Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW):

PRMW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Warner Music Group Corp, 0.93% for Horton Inc, and 2.17% for Primo Water Corp.

In Thursday trading, Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently down about 2.7%, Horton Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Primo Water Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

