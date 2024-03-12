Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Red Rock Resorts and Service Corp. International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 4/1/24, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/24, and Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $60.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.44% lower in price and for SCI to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMT, RRR, and SCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Walmart Inc, 1.76% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 1.60% for Service Corp. International.

In Tuesday trading, Walmart Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are down about 1%, and Service Corp. International shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

