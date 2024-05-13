Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walker & Dunlop, Ingersoll Rand and Peabody Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), and Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 5/31/24, Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 6/6/24, and Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 6/5/24. As a percentage of WD's recent stock price of $97.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when WD shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for IR to open 0.02% lower in price and for BTU to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WD, IR, and BTU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.66% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, 0.09% for Ingersoll Rand Inc, and 1.37% for Peabody Energy Corp.

In Monday trading, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently trading flat, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Peabody Energy Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

