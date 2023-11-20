Ex-Dividend Reminder: WaFd, Columbia Banking System and Evercore

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/23, WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD), Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), and Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WaFd Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/8/23, Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/11/23, and Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of WAFD's recent stock price of $27.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of WaFd Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when WAFD shares open for trading on 11/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for COLB to open 1.58% lower in price and for EVR to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WAFD, COLB, and EVR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for WaFd Inc, 6.34% for Columbia Banking System Inc, and 2.11% for Evercore Inc Class A.

In Monday trading, WaFd Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Columbia Banking System Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Evercore Inc Class A shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.