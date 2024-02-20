Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Fortive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/24, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), and Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/8/24, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 3/8/24, and Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $134.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 2/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for HII to open 0.46% lower in price and for FTV to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, HII, and FTV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Wabtec Corp, 1.82% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., and 0.38% for Fortive Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Fortive Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

