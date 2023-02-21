Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec Corp, Moody's Corp. and Jacobs Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), and Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/10/23, Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/17/23, and Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $104.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for MCO to open 0.26% lower in price and for J to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, MCO, and J, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Wabtec Corp, 1.04% for Moody's Corp., and 0.85% for Jacobs Solutions Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, Moody's Corp. shares are down about 1.7%, and Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

