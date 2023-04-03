Markets
WNC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabash National, Gentex and Sysco

April 03, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC), Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabash National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/27/23, Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/19/23, and Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 4/28/23. As a percentage of WNC's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Wabash National Corp to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when WNC shares open for trading on 4/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for GNTX to open 0.43% lower in price and for SYY to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WNC, GNTX, and SYY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC):

Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for Wabash National Corp, 1.71% for Gentex Corp., and 2.53% for Sysco Corp.

In Monday trading, Wabash National Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Gentex Corp. shares are trading flat, and Sysco Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

