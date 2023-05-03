Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, Eaton and Matthews International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 6/1/23, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 5/26/23, and Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/22/23. As a percentage of GWW's recent stock price of $696.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when GWW shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.49% lower in price and for MATW to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GWW, ETN, and MATW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for W.W. Grainger Inc., 1.97% for Eaton Corp plc, and 2.37% for Matthews International Corp.

In Wednesday trading, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Eaton Corp plc shares are up about 1%, and Matthews International Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

