Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, DigitalBridge Group and Park Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.067 on 4/14/23, DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/17/23, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $76.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for DBRG to open 0.09% lower in price and for PK to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WPC, DBRG, and PK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.55% for W.P. Carey Inc, 0.35% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, and 5.33% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

