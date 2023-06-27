Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, Centerspace and Ready Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), and Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.069 on 7/14/23, Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 7/10/23, and Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/31/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $68.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for CSR to open 1.23% lower in price and for RC to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WPC, CSR, and RC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.28% for W.P. Carey Inc, 4.91% for Centerspace, and 5.16% for Ready Capital Corp.

In Tuesday trading, W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Centerspace shares are up about 0.1%, and Ready Capital Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.