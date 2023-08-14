Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vulcan Materials, Reynolds Consumer Products and PBF Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/23, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), and PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/6/23, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/31/23, and PBF Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/31/23. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $223.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Vulcan Materials Co to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when VMC shares open for trading on 8/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for REYN to open 0.81% lower in price and for PBF to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VMC, REYN, and PBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Vulcan Materials Co, 3.23% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, and 1.63% for PBF Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently down about 0.2%, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and PBF Energy Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

