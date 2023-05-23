News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vulcan Materials, Masco and Mativ

May 23, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/23, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/9/23, Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 6/12/23, and Mativ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/23/23. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $195.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Vulcan Materials Co to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when VMC shares open for trading on 5/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for MAS to open 0.55% lower in price and for MATV to open 2.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VMC, MAS, and MATV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):

VMC+Dividend+History+Chart

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):

MAS+Dividend+History+Chart

Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV):

MATV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Vulcan Materials Co, 2.21% for Masco Corp., and 9.17% for Mativ Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently off about 0.9%, Masco Corp. shares are off about 1.1%, and Mativ Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

