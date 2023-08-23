Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, Standard and Poors Global and Adeia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/23, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/27/23, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/12/23, and Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/18/23. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $69.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when VOYA shares open for trading on 8/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.23% lower in price and for ADEA to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VOYA, SPGI, and ADEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Voya Financial Inc, 0.93% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, and 2.00% for Adeia Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Adeia Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

