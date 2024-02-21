Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, Healthcare Realty Trust and Radian Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/24, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/27/24, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/14/24, and Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 3/12/24. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $70.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when VOYA shares open for trading on 2/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for HR to open 2.21% lower in price and for RDN to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VOYA, HR, and RDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for Voya Financial Inc, 8.84% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, and 3.56% for Radian Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are down about 2.4%, and Radian Group, Inc. shares are off about 1% on the day.

