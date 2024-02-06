Ex-Dividend Reminder: Visa, Bread Financial Holdings and Howmet Aerospace

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, Visa Inc (Symbol: V), Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/1/24, Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/15/24, and Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 2/26/24. As a percentage of V's recent stock price of $275.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Visa Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when V shares open for trading on 2/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for BFH to open 0.61% lower in price and for HWM to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for V, BFH, and HWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Visa Inc, 2.45% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc, and 0.35% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Visa Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are off about 3.3%, and Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

