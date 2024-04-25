Ex-Dividend Reminder: Virtus Investment Partners, SL Green Realty and Tanger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/24, Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 5/15/24, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 5/15/24, and Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of VRTS's recent stock price of $234.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when VRTS shares open for trading on 4/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.48% lower in price and for SKT to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRTS, SLG, and SKT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, 5.75% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 3.84% for Tanger Inc.

In Thursday trading, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, SL Green Realty Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Tanger Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

