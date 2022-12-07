Ex-Dividend Reminder: VFC, Spire and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/20/22, Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 1/4/23, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of VFC's recent stock price of $29.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of VF Corp. to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when VFC shares open for trading on 12/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for SR to open 1.06% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VFC, SR, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.01% for VF Corp., 4.24% for Spire Inc, and 1.89% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, VF Corp. shares are currently down about 1%, Spire Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.