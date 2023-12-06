Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vertiv Holdings, Spire and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/23, Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its annual dividend of $0.025 on 12/27/23, Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.755 on 1/3/24, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of VRT's recent stock price of $45.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Vertiv Holdings Co to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when VRT shares open for trading on 12/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for SR to open 1.22% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRT, SR, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.06% for Vertiv Holdings Co, 4.88% for Spire Inc, and 2.06% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently off about 0.5%, Spire Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.