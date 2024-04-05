Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verizon Communications, Oracle and Interdigital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/24, Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), and Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.665 on 5/1/24, Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/24/24, and Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/24/24. As a percentage of VZ's recent stock price of $42.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Verizon Communications Inc to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when VZ shares open for trading on 4/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for ORCL to open 0.32% lower in price and for IDCC to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VZ, ORCL, and IDCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.27% for Verizon Communications Inc, 1.29% for Oracle Corp, and 1.67% for Interdigital Inc.

In Friday trading, Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Oracle Corp shares are down about 1.6%, and Interdigital Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

