Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verisk Analytics, Wesco International and Enersys

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), and Enersys (Symbol: ENS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/29/23, Wesco International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/29/23, and Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of VRSK's recent stock price of $245.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Verisk Analytics Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when VRSK shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for WCC to open 0.24% lower in price and for ENS to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRSK, WCC, and ENS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):



Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Verisk Analytics Inc, 0.96% for Wesco International, Inc., and 0.92% for Enersys.

In Tuesday trading, Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Wesco International, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Enersys shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.