VTR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ventas, ServisFirst Bancshares and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

March 29, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/23, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR), ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/13/23, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/10/23, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 4/10/23. As a percentage of VTR's recent stock price of $43.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Ventas Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when VTR shares open for trading on 3/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SFBS to open 0.51% lower in price and for HASI to open 1.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VTR, SFBS, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):

VTR+Dividend+History+Chart

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):

SFBS+Dividend+History+Chart

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):

HASI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for Ventas Inc, 2.03% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, and 5.90% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ventas Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

