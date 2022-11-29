Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Valvoline, Horton and Acushnet Holdings

November 29, 2022 — 10:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/15/22, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/12/22, and Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of VVV's recent stock price of $32.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Valvoline Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when VVV shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.30% lower in price and for GOLF to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VVV, DHI, and GOLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):

VVV+Dividend+History+Chart

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):

DHI+Dividend+History+Chart

Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):

GOLF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Valvoline Inc, 1.21% for Horton Inc, and 1.62% for Acushnet Holdings Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Valvoline Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Horton Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source

